America’s Got Talent has returned for the beginning of its Season 18. Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are all back on the judging panel for new episodes filled with exciting new talent. So, who has made it into the Live Shows?
For the next nine weeks, new acts will appear on the AGT stage to try to impress the judges, and host Terry Crews. They’re all competing for the ultimate grand prize: $1,000,000 and their own show in Las Vegas.
The first night of auditions didn’t disappoint, and there was the first Golden Buzzer of the season. It was an emotional moment, as Simon Cowell asked the audience before giving the extra Golden Buzzer. So, here, check out all the acts that will be at the Live Shows.
All the acts that qualify to the Live Shows on AGT 2023
Episode 1
TREX
Act: Breakdancing and acrobatics in a dinosaur suit
Philip Bowen
Act: Violin
Steel Panther
Act: Heavy metal band
Three G
Act: Acrobatics
Trigg Watson
Act: Magic
D’Corey Johnson
Act: Singing
Shadow Ace
Act: Shadow art
Orlando Leyba
Act: Standup comedy
Mzansi Youth Choir (Extra Golden Buzzer)
Act: Choir