America’s Got Talent has returned for the beginning of its Season 18. Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are all back on the judging panel for new episodes filled with exciting new talent. So, who has made it into the Live Shows?

For the next nine weeks, new acts will appear on the AGT stage to try to impress the judges, and host Terry Crews. They’re all competing for the ultimate grand prize: $1,000,000 and their own show in Las Vegas.

The first night of auditions didn’t disappoint, and there was the first Golden Buzzer of the season. It was an emotional moment, as Simon Cowell asked the audience before giving the extra Golden Buzzer. So, here, check out all the acts that will be at the Live Shows.

All the acts that qualify to the Live Shows on AGT 2023

Episode 1

TREX

Act: Breakdancing and acrobatics in a dinosaur suit

Philip Bowen

Act: Violin

Steel Panther

Act: Heavy metal band

Three G

Act: Acrobatics

Trigg Watson

Act: Magic

D’Corey Johnson

Act: Singing

Shadow Ace

Act: Shadow art

Orlando Leyba

Act: Standup comedy

Mzansi Youth Choir (Extra Golden Buzzer)

Act: Choir