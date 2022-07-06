Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington team up in David O. Russell’s upcoming historic comedy-thriller “Amsterdam.” Here, check out what we know about the movie: release date, cast and plot.

Four-time Academy Award nominee David O. Russell is back this year with star-studded comedy-thriller ‘Amsterdam’. The film is led by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who are three friends who find themselves in the middle of a crime in 1930’s America.

O. Russell is well known for films such as The Fighter (2010), Silver Lining Playbook (2012) and American Hustle (2013). Amsterdam will be his first feature since Joy (2015), which received mixed to positive reviews.

The movie was filmed in Los Angeles from January to March 2021. Behind the camera, the crew includes cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, editor Jay Cassidy, and score composer Hildur Gudnadottir. Check out the plot, cast and release date.

Amsterdam cast: Who’s in it?

Alonsgide Bale, Robbie and Washington, the cast consists of: Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Taylor Swift, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, and Rami Malek.

While we don’t know much about the characters yet, Bale plays a veteran, Robbie is a nurse and Washington is a lawyer. Variety reported that Swift plays the daughter of the dead man whose murder is at the center of the plot.

Amsterdam plot: What is the movie about?

According to The AV Club, this is the film’s summary: “a fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience…about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.”

Amsterdam release date: When will it come to theaters?

Amsterdam will be released in the United States on November 4, 2022, if there are no delays. While we don’t know much about the story yet, the first trailer was already released and it’s promising, check it out: