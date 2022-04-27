'Amsterdam', an upcoming period piece by director David O. Russell, has a star-studded cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and Taylor Swift. Here, check out what we know about the singer's role.

It’s been a while since Taylor Swift has appeared in a major film but she will be back on the big screen in the upcoming David O. Russell’s film ‘Amsterdam’, which stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington.

Swift’s first role in a feature was in ‘Hannah Montana: The Movie’ (2009), where she made a cameo as herself and sang one of the film’s songs. In the upcoming year, she also appeared as a victim in 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' and the rom-com movie ‘The Valentine’s Day’, where she was one of the supporting roles.

She also made a cameo in TV series ‘New Girl’ and had a minor role in ‘The Giver’ (2014), before her first main role in a feature in ‘Cats’ (2019). Unfortunately, the film wasn’t well received and was a total flop. So, what is Swift’s role in 'Amsterdam'?

What we know about Christian Bale’s ‘Amsterdam’ and Taylor Swift role

As reported by Variety, ‘Amsterdam’ is a period piece set in the 30’s and, according to Disney executive Tony Chambers, “an original romantic crime epic” where Bale, Robbie and Washington “find themselves at the center of one of the most secret plots in American history.” The movie is set to be released on November 4, 2022 as announced in the CinemaCon.

While there’s little known about the project, a first teaser was shown in the convention and Swift’s role was revealed. Per Variety, the singer and songwriter appears as a “mourning daughter” and breaks down into tears while watching her father’s body.

The cast also includes Chris Rock, who tells Swift: “You have a dead white man in a box. It’s not even a coffin, it has no lid. You know who’s going to get in trouble? The Black men." Meanwhile, Swift's character just sobs.

Zoe Saldana, Michael Shannon and Robert De Niro round out the star-studded cast; which also includes: Timothy Olyphant, Alessandro Nivola, Matthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough and Mike Myers.