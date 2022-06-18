Ana de Armas has dazzled us in the trailer for the new Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde. The actress will play the famous Hollywood icon. Here you can find all the great projects she was involved in.

Ana de Armas career: How and where to watch her movies

Ana de Armas is linked to many successful projects, such as No Time To Die and Knives Out. She found her vocation at a very early age, however, it has been the last years of her career in which she has established herself as a recognized actress in the industry.

The 34-year-old actress confessed that her interest in acting came from the movies she used to watch with her grandfather, because when she finished watching them she would repeat the dialogues of the scenes she had just seen in front of the mirror. Years later, she entered a theater school and soon after, she got her first job, in the movie Una Rosa de Francia (A Rose from France).

Her artistic career began to take shape when she moved to Madrid. Two months after her arrival, she had already landed the role in the series El Internado (The Boarding School). In 2014 she decided to try his luck in the United States, landing roles in Knock Knock, Exposed, War Dogs and Blade Runner 2049, among others.

How to watch all Ana de Armas movies

Deep Water (2022). Available on Hulu.

Knives Out (2019). Available on Freevee.

Knock Knock (2015). Available on Peacock.

No Time To Die (2021). Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017). Available on HBO Max.

War Dogs (2016). Available on Netflix.

Overdrive (2017). Available on STARZ and Amazon Prime Video.

Hands of Stone (2016). Available on Tubi.

Exposed (2016). Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Informer (2019). Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Night Clerk (2020). Available on Netflix.

Snitch (2013). Available on HBO Max.

Wasp Network (2019). Available on Netflix.

She is currently in two of the most anticipated films of the year. Blonde and The Gray Man. The actress will play Marilyn Monroe in her new biopic, called Blonde, which has a release date of September 23. While in The Gray Man she will be playing Dani Miranda and will be released on July 15.