Ana de Armas is receiving critical acclaim for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's "Blonde." Here, check out everything you need to know about the actress' story, including where she is from and how she made it into Hollywood.

Ana de Armas' origins: Who are her parents and where is she from?

Ana de Armas has made a name for herself with roles in successful movies such as “Knives Out,” “No Time To Die” and “Blade Runner,” but her big break in Hollywood will be her portrayal of Marylin Monroe in Netflix’s “Blonde,” which is available to stream on the platform. The film also was met with a 14 minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

Apart from her roles, she has also become a papparazzi’s favorite after her previous relationship with Ben Affleck, who was her co-star in the thriller “Deep Water.” Talking to Variety about the intensity of these few years and the weeks prior to the release of Blonde, the actress revealed that “it’s been a roller coaster of emotions.”

While she’s receiving Oscar buzz, she thought she might not be “good enough” for the role as English is not her first language. “I hadn’t had the training and the voice and everything,” Armas told Variety. However, the hard work paid off. Here, check out where she is from, and how she made it in Hollywood.

Ana de Armas’ story: Where is she from?

Ana de Armas was born on April 30, 1988 in Havana, Cuba. She was raised in Santa Cruz del Norte. However, her maternal grandparents were migrant workers from Spain. Her father, Ramón, worked in various jobs, including teacher, bank manager, and school principal.

Meanwhile, her mother, also called Ana, worked for the Ministry of Education in human resources. De Armas was raised without internet access, and she watched movies in her neighbor’s apartment, as her family didn’t have a DVD player.

According to an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, she decided to become an actress when she was 12 years old. She attended Havana’s National Theater of Cuba, but she dropped out before completing the course to not be obligated to complete three years of mandatory community service.

She went to Spain at age 18, and she starred in the popular teen drama El Internado for six seasons from 2007 to 2010. After appearing in several movies and series, such as “Mentiras y Gordas” and “Por un puñado de besos,” she then moved to Los Angeles in 2014, where she had to learn English to get better roles. Despite a tough start, she finally found her ground.