At this point we should have an Ana de Armas festival. The Cuban actress will give life to one of the most important pop culture icons and will also return to the big screen with Adrien Brody, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson. Here, check out all the future projects of the referent.

Ana de Armas is at the peak of her career. The 34-year-old actress moved to Los Angeles in 2015 to pursue her dream of working in the film industry. She had previously been seen in several Spanish productions, such as The Boarding School, Anabel, Blind Alley and Hispania: la Leyenda.

In an interview she confessed that she learned to speak English in four months after educating herself full time because she didn't want to be limited to characters written only for Latina actresses. In 2015 she made her film debut in the Hollywood industry hand in hand with Keanu Reeves, in Knock Knock. The two became good friends and are in constant contact with each other.

She already has several years of career and has established herself as one of the best actresses of her generation for her great versatility when it comes to playing a role. She has participated in major productions such as War Dogs in 2016, Blade Runner 2049 the following year and thanks to her participation in Knives Out in 2019, she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

Ana de Armas will be Marilyn Monroe

Ana will be giving life to Norma Jeane, the iconic Marilyn Monroe, in Blonde. The biopic is scheduled to premiere on September 28 on the streaming platform, Netflix. The film is about the life of the real-life figure, but it is also based on a novel by author Joyce Carol Oates, published in 2000.

The story will follow Norma Jean, exploring the contrast of her image as Marilyn Monroe and her real life. It will delve from her beginnings to her time as a model, the years when her career was at the height of stardom and her untimely death.

"We worked on this film for hours, every day for almost a year. I read Joyce's novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films, everything I could get my hands on. Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We pored over every detail of the photo and discussed what was happening in it. The first question was always, 'What was Norma Jeane feeling here?' We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible", she confessed.

Ana de Armas returns to the big screen

Ana will replace Scarlett Johansson in Ghosted. The cast brings back together several important figures. Chris Evans, Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson, Tate Donovan and Mustafa Shakir are among them. The film is about an action-packed romantic adventure and will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, responsible for Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.

It will premiere in 2025 on Apple TV and will be scripted by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Initially the film was to star Evans and Johansson but due to a scheduling conflict the actress had to leave her position, leading Ana to take her place.

The film, produced by Skydance Media, began shooting on February 14 of this year and wrapped on May 12. Filming took place in Atlanta and Washington DC. As for the protagonists, the audience has been longing to see Evans and De Armas in love for a long time.

It would already be the third time that the actors work together, as they both participated in Knives Out and The Gray Man. On the other hand, Adrien Brody and Ana also shared the screen in the long-awaited premiere of Netflix's Monroe biopic.

Ana de Armas could star in John Wick spin-off

The star is in talks with Lionsgate to play a major role in the John Wick spin-off. Ana could play the assassin Ballerina. The film would be set in the same fictional world as the franchise.

Ballerina will focus on a young assassin seeking to avenge the death of her family, whose character was previously played by Unity Phelan in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. The film will be directed by Len Wiseman and produced by Keanu Reeves.

In the main films, John Wick is a legendary but retired contract killer who re-enters the murderous underworld. The popularity of the production led to it becoming a 3-film franchise. The last installment earned over $325 million at the box office, so the production company has intentions to expand it and Ana could be the new lead involved.