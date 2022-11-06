Yorgos Lanthimos is reuniting his "The Favourite" co-stars Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn for "And," his next feature film. Check out everything we know about this star-studded project.

‘And’ movie: Everything we know so far about Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone’s upcoming film

Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming film “And” will reunite Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn, who also starred in his previous feature “The Favourite,” which earned 10 Academy Awards nominations. For that film Olivia Colman won Best Actress for her role as Queen Anne.

The Greek filmmaker is known for films such as 2015's The Lobster and 2017's The Killing of a Sacred Deer. He is also set to release “Poor Things” in 2023, which stars Stone, Margaret Qualley, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo.

The film is produced by SearchLight Pictures, who is also behind 'The Banshees of Inisherin', and it started production in October. Here, check out what we know about the secretive project, including who else in the cast, plot and more.

‘And’ movie: Who else in the cast?

Besides Alwyn and Stone, the cast includes: Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and Hong Chau, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In a statement regarding Alwyn’s hiring, Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, presidents of Searchlight Pictures, said that they were happy with the addition to the “all-star cast Yorgos has put together here."

What is the film about?

Plot details have been kept under wraps. However, production is being held in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photos of Emma Stone on set, in which the 33-year-old actress is seen with fake blood dripping down her mouth were seen but there’s no context for them.