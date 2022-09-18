Andor is the new production from the Star Wars world that will arrive on the Disney+ platform at the end of September. The story will continue the events of Rogue One and promises to be one of the best of the year. Here we tell you everything you need to know.

Andor is the new series that expands one of the most important franchises in the world: Star Wars. The Disney giant will continue to create content and this new production will be divided into two main parts that function as a prequel to the movie Rogue One. It is intended to bring out the dirty work of fomenting a rebellion and will show the darker parts of the organization's secret spies and soldiers.

Diego Luna will not only be playing one of the main characters, but will also serve as executive producer. Stephen Schiff will be the showrunner and filming took place at Pinewood Studios in London. It ended in September 2021, in between breaks for various Covid-19 protocols.

The series was originally filmed under the title Pilgrim and was cemented as the first television production in the live-action franchise that did not use StageCraft digital background technology. This was because the scripts were more suited to being filmed on fairly large locations and sets, to which Luna noted that adopting a different approach would be best for the future.

'Andor' Cast

Diego Luna will reprise his role from Rogue One, Cassian Andor. He is a thief whose homeworld was destroyed by the Empire. Genevieve O'Reilly will be Mon Mothma, a senator who tries to immerse herself in the Empire's police, while secretly helping to found the Rebel Alliance.

Stellan Skarsgård will be Luthen Rael, Adriá Arjona will be Bix Caleen and Denise Gough will be Dedra Meero, a high-ranking Imperial officer who does not get along with Andor. On the other hand Kyle Soller will play Syril, an Imperial officer who is determined to stop the rebellion and Fiona Shaw will be Maarva.

Forest Whitaker will also reprise his role as Saw Gerrera, a Clone Wars veteran and leader of an insurgent group called the Partisans. Anton Lesser will appear as an Imperial officer and Kathryn Hunter as Eedy Karn, Syril's mother. Other actors who have been cast in various undisclosed supporting roles include Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns and Clemens Schick.

'Andor' Plot

The series will begin with Andor as a revolution-averse cynic who explores how he grows into the more passionate person who will give himself up to save the galaxy during Rogue One. On the other hand, it will portray the darker side of the Rebellion, telling the origin of the organization itself and how the main character came to be that way. During Rogue One we saw Cassian willing to kill another Rebel spy to prevent him from handing over vital information and he also almost assassinated Galen Erso.

'Andor' Release date and first reviews

Andor is scheduled to premiere on September 21 of this year and will be released in only three episodes, and then continue with the classic Disney+ format, which is one premiere per week. The first season will have 12 episodes in total and the producers have already released a bonus track news: A second part is already in development.

The first reviews have already been revealed and it looks like the series promises to be something never seen before in the Star Wars universe. Meredith Loftus of Collider said, "I've seen the first four episodes of Andor and it's a big win for me. Very impressed by the story, full of morally ambiguous characters. There are definitely some *Leo [DiCaprio] pointing at the TV* moments. Overall, it's grounded, beautifully shot and I can't wait for more".

While Erik Davis of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes stated, "I've seen four episodes of Andor and love its closer focus. It's different from the other shows, less humor. It plays like a crime drama rather than a space opera. I loved how it highlights low-level Empire leaders as it reveals a slowly forming rebel alliance".