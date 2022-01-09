(Warning: this news contains spoilers for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'). It has been a long year but Andrew Garfield is finally allowed to talk about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and he has confessed what he really felt about lying to fans. Here, check out his remarks.

When you think about it, the box office numbers of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ aren’t that surprising. Not only the movie announced the return of very well known villains from past franchises, but Marvel and Sony chose to remain silent about a possible return from either Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire, which totally helped to the hype. (Warning: there will be spoilers from now on).

While there were some leaks confirming Maguire and Garfield’s involvement in the project, they had to lie about it to maintain the suspense. Well, mostly Garfield who last year also promoted Netflix’s film ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ and ‘The Eye of Tammy Faye’.

As an article in BuzzFeed shows, Garfield lied exactly 13 times in interviews. And the internet kind of knew with many reacting to every interview. “The man was denying his existence at one point”, reads one tweet from a fan. And now, Garfield himself has talked about how it was to maintain the secret of being in Spider-Man for so long… And you probably wouldn’t expect his answer.

Andrew Garfield says lying about Spider-Man was “weirdly enjoyable”

In a recent interview with TheWrap, Garfield said trying to maintain the secret for so long “was stressful, I’m not gonna lie.” However, he also said it was also “weirdly enjoyable” and compared the experience to playing a massive game of Werewolf with the world, “so it was very fun.”

“There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do,” he explained to the outlet.

“I placed myself in that position of, Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?”

“I was happy to do it, but it was a lot of work on everyone’s part. It obviously gave people a big thrill in the theater, and what more do you want from a theater experience than a thrill?,” he added. And, as appears from fans' response on social media and the new hype for a third The Amazing Spider-Man movie, it was worth the work.