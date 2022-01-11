Andrew Garfield recenlty talked about how he lost a big role during the start of his career to Ben Barnes. However, the Spider-Man actor isn't mad at him. Here, check out the full story and why the casting director didn't pick him.

Few actors have enjoyed a year of success as Andrew Garfield did during 2021. He starred in three hits ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ and appeared once again as Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and this year he has more projects to come.

However, he’s not recalling how he lost one rol he was “obsessed with” to Netflix’s ‘Shadow and Bone’ actor and singer Ben Barnes. You probably guessed it by now, it was Prince Caspian from the Disney's ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ franchise.

Garfield told the story during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, per Variety, and he said that he was “desperate” for the role. “I thought, ‘This could be it, this could be it,'” Garfield explained, saying that the decision was between the two but, as we all know, Barnes took the role.

Disney thought Andrew Garfield wasn’t handsome enough for the role

Garfield explained that he asked his agent why he didn’t get the role and the response was brutal. “She eventually just broke under my incessant nagging and she was like, ‘It’s because they don’t think you’re handsome enough, Andrew.'”

That had to hurt, but Garfield took it well and only has good things to say about Barnes. “Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man,” Garfield added. “So in retrospect, I’m not unhappy with the decision and I think he did a beautiful job.”

And, the way everything went in his career, he probably isn’t mad. He got his breakthrough role in John Crowley’s 2007 drama 'Boy A', before starring in other hits such as 'Never Let Me Go', 'The Social Network' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man.' Barnes is also connected to the Marvel Universe as he also is part of Netflix’s series ‘The Punisher’.