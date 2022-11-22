After a great professional year with many projects, Andrew Garfield is taking a break from acting to focus on himself. And, it turns out, he might also have a new relationship. Check out what we know.

Andrew Garfield is one of the most beloved actors and it’s not surprising that fans want to know everything about his personal life. While the British actor is usually very private, there’s a strong rumor that the actor is linked romantically with a fellow actress from ‘Bridgerton’.

Garfield, 39, starred in different projects last year. From his cameo in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to his lead performances in ‘Tick, Tick, … Boom!’ and ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ as well as his first lead role in TV in the critically acclaimed series ‘Under The Banner of Heaven.’

While the actor has been receiving praise for his performances, he ended his relationship with model Alyssa Miller. They had been dating for over a year. However, it seems like the actor has found a new flame. Check out everything we know.

Andrew Garfield spark’s romance rumors with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor

According to reports from The Sun, Garfield and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor are dating each other after meeting at GQ's Men of the Year Awards in London last week. "Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction," a source told the outlet.

"They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common. But this is certainly no one-off encounter. After leaving together, they've since met up and are acting like a proper couple,” said the insider.

Dyvenor, who had her big break in the Netflix’s series, has been linked before with Pete Davidson. The pair dated from February to August 2021, until Davidson moved on with Kim Kardashian.