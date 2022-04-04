After a suscessful year in film, Andrew Garfield is ready to return to television with 'Under the banner of heaven'. Here, check out everything you need to know about this project.

Andrew Garfield's next series: Everything you need to know about 'Under the banner of heaven'

Andrew Garfield is coming from one of the best years in his career. He received an Oscar nomination for his work as Jonathan Larsson on Netflix’s musical 'Tick, Tick… Boom!', was also part of the critically acclaimed film ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and he surprised fans with his appearance on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

While he didn’t win the Oscar, Garfield, who spent a few years away from Hollywood, showed once again that he has what it takes to dazzle the public. And he’s not going to stop anytime soon as he will return to TV with a new show on Hulu.

Garfield will be the lead man in ‘Under the banner of heaven’, a true crime drama TV show which also has the participation of Daisy Edgar-Jones, who is known for her work in series such as 'Normal People'. Here, check out what you need to know about this project.

Plot of Under the Banner of Heaven

The show is based on Jon Krakauer’s non-fiction book of the same name. The synopsis reads: “A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS (Latter Day Saints) fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.”

The series recounts the case of brothers Ron and Dan Lafferty who murdered their sister-in-law, the wife of his older brother, Allan. From what is known of the actual case, the Laffertys attributed their crime to their religious beliefs.

Under the banner of Heaven: Cast

Alongside Garfield, which will star as detective Jeb Pyre, Daisy Edgar-Jones will play Brenda, a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder. However, they are not the only big names working on the series. The rest of the cast consist of:

Sam Worthington as Ron Lafferty

Wyatt Russell as Dan Lafferty

Denise Gough as Dianna Lafferty

Billy Howle as Allen Lafferty

Gil Birmingham as Bill Taba

Adelaide Clemens as Rebecca Pyre

Rory Culkin as Samuel Lafferty

Seth Numrich as Robin Lafferty

Chloe Pirrie as Matilda Lafferty

Sandra Seacat as Josie Pyre

Christopher Heyerdahl as Ammon Lafferty

Release date for Under the Banner of Heaven

The series will be released on Thursday, April 28, exclusively on Hulu for US viewers. However, every episode will dropped out weekly as other series in the platform, such as 'How I Met Your Father'.