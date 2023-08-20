Andrew Garfield was born on August 20, 1983, in Los Angeles, California. His mother, Lynn, is English, and his father, Richard Garfield, is originally from California.

However, when Andrew was three years old, his father decided to move the family back to the United Kingdom, and Andrew grew up in Epsom, Surrey.

Garfield began acting at the age of nine in the theater, and he made his film debut in the 2007 short film Mumbo Jumbo. He then appeared in the British television film Boy A (2007).

Andrew Garfield’s road to hollywood

Boy A: He won a BAFTA Award for Best Actor. In this critically acclaimed film, Garfield gave a breakout performance as a young man released from prison after serving 12 years for murder.

Lions for Lambs: This film was a critical disappointment, but it gave him the opportunity to share the screen with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, and Tom Cruise.

The Social Network: Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, one of the co-founders of Facebook. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Garfield’s performance was praised by critics.

The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2, No Way Home: Andrew Garfield gave an amazing performance as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the Amazing Spider-Man films (2012, 2014). He brought a new level of emotional depth and vulnerability to the role, and his chemistry with Emma Stone (who played Gwen Stacy) was undeniable. Garfield returned to the role of Spider-Man in the 2021 film No Way Home, which brought together three generations of Spider-Man actors.

99 Homes: Garfield showed his best acting skills in this 2014 film, which was a critical darling but a box office disappointment. In the film, Garfield plays Dennis Nash, a construction worker who is evicted from his home by Rick Carver (Michael Shannon), a ruthless real estate broker.

Hacksaw Ridge: Under the guidance of Mel Gibson, Andrew Garfield performed as Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who saved the lives of 75 men during the Battle of Okinawa. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Garfield earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Tick, Tick…Boom!: This musical gave Andrew Garfield the opportunity to explore a genre he already knew, and he won multiple awards including the Desert Palm Award, Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association Awards, among others.