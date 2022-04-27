Andrew Garfield will star in 'Under the Banner of Heaven', a true crime series based on a 2003 book written by Jon Krakaue. Is this his first regular role in a TV series? Here, check it out.

After a successful year with three acclaimed films, Andrew Garfield will ditch the big screen for television with his new true-crime series ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’, which will premiere this Thursday (April 28) on Hulu, where he worked alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The series is based on a 2003 book written by Jon Krakaue, will follow Garfield as Mormon detective who has to investigate the brutal murder of a mother and her child, which is linked to fundamentalists of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Garfield is most known for his work in movies such as ‘The Social Network’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ or ‘Hacksaw Ridge’. So many people wonder if he has worked on TV before and the answer is yes, he has. Here, check out his other TV roles.

Andrew Garfield TV shows: Is ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ his first series?

‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ is going to be his first titular role on a TV series. However, the actor was a regular character in the British TV comedy drama series ‘Sugar Rush’. Garfield played Tom, the neighbor of the lead Kim Daniels.

In an interview with Variety, Garfield addressed his first serious job in TV when he was 21 years old. “I remember getting that first TV gig and knowing that I was going to get paid for acting in a way that I could pay my rent and I could have the occasional one nice meal a month,” he told Marc Malkin.

“I remember going out with my friends that night and just kind of celebrating. We went to a club called Turnmills. It got messy. I was so happy,” he recalled. After that, Garfield appeared in different shows such as ‘Freezing’ and ‘Doctor Who’ as a guest star.

Apart from being a judge in one episode of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' and hosting 'Saturday Night Live' on two occasions (2011, 2014), ‘Under The Banner of Heaven’ will be his first acting gig for TV since his guest star role in 'Red Riding' (2009).