Andrew Garfield is currently promoting his upcoming series 'Under the Banner of Heaven'. However, the actor has explained he won't be working in any projects soon. Here, check out why.

Andrew Garfield: Why is he taking a break for acting after the 'Under the Banner of Heaven'?

Andrew Garfield has been working non-stop for the past year. The actor had a busy schedule while promoting his two critically acclaimed films ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, alongside Jessica Chastain, and ‘Tick Tick… Boom!’, which earned him his second Oscar nomination, while also surprising fans with his cameo in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

Now, the actor has entered a new round of promotion for his upcoming true-crime series FX’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’, which will be released on Thursday, April 28, exclusively on Hulu for US viewers. Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Denise Gough and more are also part of the cast.

However, it seems like the true-crime series, based on Jon Krakauer’s 2003 book of the same name, will be the last thing we’re going to see from Garfield in a long time. The actor just announced that he’s going to take a break from acting. Here, check out his reasons for the decision.

Garfield says he needs time to be an “ordinary” guy

In an interview with Marc Malkin from Variety, Garfield announced that he was going to “rest for a little bit,” The actor said that he needs “to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season,” he explained to the outlet.

“I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while,” Garfield added. The actor hasn’t taken a lot of time from acting since he had his big break on the big screen with ‘Boy A’ in 2007, for which he received his first wave of recognition.

In ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’, Garfield will play Jeb Pyre, a Mormon detective who investigates a murder of Brenda (Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter, which is linked to fundementalists followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.