Andrew Garfield is one of the most sought-after actors by major filmmakers. A few years ago he made his big splash in the industry alongside Marvel, when we saw him play the amiable Peter Parker in 2012. Here we tell you how much money the actor has made during his career so far.

Andrew Garfield is the new sensation in the industry. Everyone wants to work with him and exploit his potential to the fullest, after seeing him in several big blockbusters like tick, tick...BOOM! and Under the Banner of Heaven (plus Spider-Man: No Way Home, of course).

The actor, who turned 39 on August 20, didn't always know he was going to belong to the world of art and entertainment. He initially saw himself pursuing a career in business but that changed at age 16, when he took a Theater Studies class thanks to a friend.

Although Andrew had previously taken acting classes from the age of 9, he never took acting seriously until after enrolling in that class, which led him to attend the Central School of Speech and Drama at the University of London. His fans owe a great debt of gratitude to his friend, for without him we would not know about Garfield today.

How much is the actor's net worth?

The actor's net worth is $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Andrew is best known for playing Peter Parker in the Marvel Studios production, The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012. It was there that he met Emma Stone, the actor's former partner, with whom he invested in real estate.

In 2012, the couple pooled their resources to buy a $2.5 million property in Beverly Hills, one of the most expensive areas in the country. The house is 3,862 square feet and previously belonged to actor Dudley Moore.

On the other hand, the actor also receives income thanks to his sponsorships with international brands, in addition to the commercials and advertisements he makes during the year. This is something very common in the world of celebrities. For example, his co-star Zendaya, with whom he shares scenes in Spider-Man: No Way Home, is a SmartWater ambassador.