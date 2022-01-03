Andrew Garfield had an amazing 2021 with two films released and receiving critical acclaim. Here, check out what's next for the actor.

If you’ve been on Twitter or any other social media these days, you might have the feeling that everyone loves Andrew Garfield. Certainly, it feels like the 38-year-old actor has been everywhere this year, mostly denying any participation in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', but also promoting new films such as Netflix’s 'Tick, Tick… Boom!.'

However, Garfield, who has been incredibly low profile in recent years, has come back to Hollywood in a big way. The versatile performer had his breakthrough in 2010’s 'The Social Network' and then gained global fame as he interpreted Peter Parker in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' movies (which you can watch here).

This year, besides starring in his first musical ever in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!,’ he also played Jim Bakker in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, which was released in September. If you want to see more of Garfield’s, check out his upcoming projects.

Andrew Garfield’s upcoming movies and TV shows

Garfield is going to star in the upcoming miniseries 'Under the Banner of Heaven', which doesn’t have an official release date yet. The FX miniseries is based on an 2003 nonfiction book of the same name. Garfield will play Pyre, an LDS elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer.

He also stars as Charles Ryder in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming BBC’s remake of ‘Brideshead Revisited’. This version will also count with Joe Alwyn as co-starring as Sebastian, and Rooney Mara as Julia. However, there’s little information about the production details.

Garfield is not set to participate in new movies yet. However, it’s been heavily rumored that a new Spider-Man movie could be in the future for Garfield, especially after (spoilers) fans were so excited to see him back as Peter Parker in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.