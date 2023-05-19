Andy Rourke of The Smiths was one of the most popular rock stars on the scene and the legendary band broke the sad news of his passing at the age of 59. The musician was the former bassist and had been active in the industry since 1982.

Johnny Marr, the guitarist and fellow member of the British alternative rock band, shared a statement on Friday afternoon, May 19, in which he assured that the star was no longer with us.

“Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time”, he wrote on his Twitter profile.

What was Andy Rourke’s cause of death?

The iconic British bassist passed away due to a disease he had been fighting for some time, pancreatic cancer. It is not known exactly when he was diagnosed, but he was always seen very cheerful in front of the cameras.

His fans have paid tribute to him on social media, while several friends and colleagues shared some of their best moments with him. Mike Joyce, drummer for The Smiths, wrote “He was not only the most talented bass player I’ve ever had the privilege of playing with, but the sweetest, funniest guy I’ve ever known. Andy left this world, but his musical legacy is perpetual”.