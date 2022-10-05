After a series of strong accusations by Angelina Jolie against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, a legal battle has begun, where their children are heavily involved. Here we tell you which of the two entertainment stars is richer and what properties they own together.

Angelina Jolie vs Brad Pitt net worth: How much money does each of the actors have?

The problems between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt don't seem to cease and don't seem to take a break. The 47-year-old actress made strong accusations against her ex-husband and filed a lawsuit for "strangling and beating" some of their children during a fight. Her legal team has taken action on the matter and it seems it is destined to be a big media case, as it has happened with Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

Jolie filed a lawsuit against the FBI for failing to pursue criminal charges against Pitt for the violent incident during a family flight in 2016. According to the countersuit obtained by Page Six, the actor allegedly strangled and beat two of his children and then allegedly exercised violence against his wife at the time. After the events, the actress decided to divorce and start the legal battle.

"To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards against the plane seats and hurt Jolie's back and elbow. The children bravely tried to protect each other. Some of the children begged their father to stop", the documents state. That same year the Fight Club actor was under investigation for alleged child abuse by the FBI but authorities did not file criminal charges.

Angelina Jolie's net worth

The actress, filmmaker and humanitarian is one of the highest paid entertainment figures in the entire industry with a $20 million salary for a single role. Jolie has a net worth of $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She typically earns between $20 million and $30 million between salaries and movie endorsements in a year. Between June 2019 and June 2020 she earned around $35 million. Here we leave you a list of the amount of money she earned for her most recognized works:

$7 million for Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

$12 millon for Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life

$10 millon for Mr & Mrs Smith

$10 millon for The Good Shepherd

$10 millon for A Mighty Heart

$15 millon for Wanted

$19 millon for The Tourist

$20 millon for Salt

Brad Pitt's net worth

The actor is one of the highest paid among his peers in the film industry. He earns nearly $20 million consistently for his productions and major releases. Pitt has a net worth of $300 million, according to Forbes. His earnings increased exponentially after founding his own production company with Jennifer Aniston, dubbed Plan B Entertainment.

By 1991 the Academy Award-winning actor's salary was not very large. Just for his small role in Thelma & Louise he earned $6,000. Two years later he earned half a million ($500,000) for Kalifornia. It was quite a big jump in terms of the amount of her salary. Here is a list of her earnings for some of her most recognized jobs:

$4 million for Se7en

$10 million for Sleepers

$10 million for Seven Years in Tibet

$17.5 million for Meet Joe Black

$17.5 million for Fight Club

$17.5 million for Spy Game

$17.5 million for Troy

$20 million for Mr. & Mrs. Smith

$10 million for Inglorious Basterds

$10 million for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

$10 million plus a percentage of administrative revenues for Ocean's Eleven (Earned $30 million in total)

Their property combined

In late 2006, the couple bought a historic mansion in the city's famous French Quarter for $3.5 million but years later, during 2015, they decided to put it on the market. It didn't last long as they didn't find any buyers and eventually ended up taking it off the market.

In 2008 came one of their most expensive and extravagant purchases. The actors invested and bought a 1200 acre winery in the south of France, called Chateau Miraval. They spent $67 million for the property which has 35 rooms, several guest houses and a recording studio. They are currently in a major legal battle for that property and $250 million.