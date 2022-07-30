Angourie Rice is one of the revelations of the last years, she has already been in several famous and big productions. Her career is just beginning and she has already taken a firm foothold in the industry. Here we tell you everything you need to know about her, such as her age, net worth and more.

Angourie Rice has been a big revelation since she rose to popularity with her role as Holly March in the action comedy The Nice Guys, alongside Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. Friday saw the release of her latest project, Honor Society.

The actress stars in the young adult rom-com with Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo. The plot follows the story of her character, Honor, an ambitious high school senior whose only goal is to get into an Ivy League college.

Variety listed Rice on the coveted "Actors to Watch" and "Power of Young Hollywood" lists thanks to her rising career and work, such as her role Siobhan in Mare of Easttown (opposite Kate Winslet). In April of this year she was chosen to co-star opposite Jennifer Garner in the series The Last Thing He Told Me for Apple TV+.

Angourie Rice's Age and height

The Australian actress is 21 years old and she is 4 ft 3 in (1.3 m) tall. Her name refers to a town in New South Wales, where her grandmother used to live. Rice was born in Sydney but lives in Melbourne, together with her parents Jeremy and Kate, who both have a particular taste for art, due to her father being a director and her mother a writer.

In 2018 she graduated from Princes Hill Secondary College and soon after went to Perth, where she lived for five years, then moved to Munich, Germany for a year, before returning to her hometown.

Angourie Rice's Net Worth

The actress' net worth is $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The youngster began her career in Perth after appearing in several short films and credits on Australian television. Although she had already been seen in Zak Hilditch's short film Transmission when she was only 11 years old.

Thanks to Hilditch's short film in 2012, the actress was able to play the lead role and win the Best Actress award at the St. Kilda Film Festival. The following year she made her big screen debut with These Final Hours, an apocalyptic suspense drama.

Currently it is not known what the actress' extra income is, but most of the well-known actors have several agreements with important, recognized and luxurious brands, as is the case of her co-star, Zendaya, who plays MJ in Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies.

Angourie Rice's Movies and TV shows

After making his film debut in 2013, he appeared in the live action sequences of the animated film Walking with Dinosaurs. A year later came several appearances in popular television series, such as The Doctor Blake Mysteries, Worst Year of My Life Again, Mako: Island of Secrets and Black Mirror: Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.

In Nowhere Boys: The Book of Shadows she played Tegan. In 2016 she starred in The Nice Guys, alongside Kim Basinger, Matt Bomer, Ryan Gosling, Margaret Qualley and Russell Crowe. The actress gave life to Holly March.

In 2017 she was involved in several film projects, such as Jasper Jones, The Beguiled and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The following year she starred in Every Day and Ladies in Black.

Angourie Rice as Betty Brant in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Angourie Rice gave life to Betty Brant in the new Spider-Man movies. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter the actress told how it had been her time at Marvel and the beginning of the shooting, which was interrupted by the pandemic in 2020. Rice received a courtesy call from the production company to put her on the sidelines about what Peter Parker's classmates meant in the story.

"The pandemic disrupted a lot of things and has affected everything in the world. And it also affected Spider-Man pre-production and all the movies that were being made after 2020. So it was that 'We want Betty to be in that,' and I wanted to be in that, of course. It's been a big part of my life, and I really wanted to be a part of it. Then they said 'We want you to be a part of it too,' but obviously, it's hard to travel. And, of course, with the story focusing on Peter's larger scale journey, they address a lot of important existential questions about what it means to be a hero. So it was a lot of fun to come in, do my bit and work with people I know and like to work with. And then to see it on the big screen, it's this big emotional and dramatic blockbuster", she confessed.

The actress also made reference to the confidentiality that the production company handles regarding its releases. It is already public knowledge that the heads of Marvel Studios don't like it when the slightest detail is leaked, which has been a problem with her co-star, Tom Holland, who is considered the least reliable when it comes to keeping a secret.

"The way that like Marvel protects the story is beyond anything I’ve ever experienced. It’s so secret. Shooting Spider-Man was like getting to go to a really cool theme park, but you couldn’t tell anyone because it’s the world’s most secret theme park. That was tricky. The good thing about the second film was that I had my mother and my sister there with me, the whole time, so they were in on it and I could talk to them about anything because they were there. They are super secretive about everything. After being a part of it and seeing how people speculate from photos online and single lines in previous films, the fans of Marvel do some really great guesswork, for sure, so I understand", she said.