Animal Friends is one of the most promising upcoming live-actions and has been rated R, so it will be quite explicit. Addison Rae was one of the last actresses to join the cast and will be one of the main characters, along with Ryan Reynolds. Director Peter Atencio will be behind the project, with a script written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider.

Legendary‘s work will tread a path between comedy and adventure. Deadline confirmed that visual effects and animation are a major factor in the new production, and will be handled by visual entertainment company DNEG. Reynolds’ company, Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, will also be producing the film.

The cast announcement came as quite a surprise to fans of the story, especially given the names in the cast and the crossovers that will be involved. Although Rae has not been as present on the big screen in recent times, she has returned more refreshed than ever. She will also soon be in Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving.

Who are the cast of Animal Friends?

The cast is made up of several big stars. Ryan Reynolds was one of the first to be confirmed and now Addison Rae has joined in an undisclosed lead role. Here, check out the full list of stars that will be present in the film:

Ryan Reynolds

Addison Rae

Jason Momoa

Vince Vaughn

Aubrey Plaza

What is Animal Friends about?

Animal Friends will be a live-action, animated film from Legendary. The plot is still under lock and key, but it was announced that there will be several main characters, so the focus will not fall on one actor.

When will Animal Friends premiere?

The announcement of the new project is quite recent, so they are still incorporating new people to the cast and finishing defining the plot. It has not yet been revealed when it is scheduled for release, but if filming begins this year, it is likely that we will see Animal Friends on screen in 2025.