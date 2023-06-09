Anitta has not only created a great career in Brazil, but her music has reached all parts of the world and she now rubs shoulders with the most important stars in the world. This year she was invited by Anna Wintour to the Met Gala, one of the most exclusive events.

Last year she released her fifth studio album, entitled Versions of Me, and also received a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist, for having several major hits. Currently, the star has had a great year and continues to add accolades.

Now, it has been confirmed that she will be one of the artists performing at the UEFA Champions League 2023 final in Istanbul, headlining the Kick Off Show. The 30-year-old singer will perform alongside Swedish sensation Alesso and Burna Boy.

What is Anitta’s net worth?

Anitta has a fortune of $50 million, according to Marca. She was responsible for several iconic singles and collaborations, such as when she released Dowtown with J Balvin.

One of her latest hits was her song Envolver, which was one of the most listened to songs of 2022. Her earnings are not only a product of her musical career, but also her sponsorships with different brands.