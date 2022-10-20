Anna Faris is one of the most versatile actresses on the big screen and in the comedy industry. We saw her in productions such as Mom, Scary Movie, The House Bunny, What's Your Number? and My Super Ex-Girlfriend, among others. Here, check out her net worth.

Anna Faris is known for her talent for comedy and acting. We have seen her in several big productions, some bizarre and some not so bizarre. Her biggest hit is the world's best known parody franchise, Scary Movie. The 45-year-old actress gave life for more than 10 years to Cindy Campbell and was present in almost all the installments, except for the fifth one.

This was due to her pregnancy. She was married for a long time to Marvel and Jurassic World actor Chris Pratt. The two welcomed their only son together in August 2012 and named him Jack. After several years of being together they decided to go their separate ways. It was not the first time Faris had been married, as she was previously engaged to Ben Indra.

Over the years she has established herself as one of the highest paid actresses, especially after the tremendous success of the 2000 horror film. This became a top performer at the worldwide box office and went on to gross over $278 million worldwide and spawned several sequels. The franchise ran until 2013.

How much money does Anna Faris have?

Anna has a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is one of the highest paid actresses of her generation. Like most celebrities, her earnings are not only from her work in film and television productions, but also come from her endorsements with major brands.

When she was married to Chris Pratt, the couple bought a Hollywood Hills home for $3.3 million, where the seller was Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino. In 2018, four years after the purchase, they decided to put the property up for sale for a total of $4.995 million. But it wasn't until September 2020 that they found a buyer for $4.75 million.

Anna Faris: How much is the actress's salary?

The pay she receives per episode of each series she has done lately is equivalent to around $200,000. According to several reports, during the filming of the comedy series Mom, where she played Christy, the actress earned up to $125,000 per episode in the first season, but as time went by it was estimated that by the last few seasons she was earning around $350,000 per episode.