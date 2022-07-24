Marvel Studios revealed the first glimpse of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which is set to be released in 2023, and fans are excited to watch how Cassie Lang will become Stature. Here, check out everything you need to know about actor Kathryn Newton.

Marvel Studios announcements in the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con were one of the most highly anticipated. President Kevin Feige revealed the plans for the MCU, which include Phase 5 and Phase 6, and two upcoming Avengers movies. However, fans are also excited for the third installment of Ant-Man, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

The film is set to be released on February 17, 2023, and it will be the first of the Phase 5. Fans got a first glimpse with the conceptual poster, which features Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) alongside his daughter Cassie, aka, Stature.

The introduction of Cassie Lang as Stature has been hyped by fans as she’s also part of the Young Avengers, a super team with other heroes such as Kate Bishop, Patriot, Wiccan, Speed, and America Chavez. All of them have been introduced in the MCU before. So, who is the actress playing Scott’s daughter?

Why was Cassie Lang recast for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’?

To refresh, Cassie Lang is Scott’s daughter with his ex-wife Maggie. In the Ant-Man films, we saw how they had a close relationship. However, they spent the five years of the “Blip” apart after Scott was trapped in the Quantum Realm.

Young Cassie was portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson, and teenage Cassie in “Avengers: Endgame” was played by Emma Fuhrman. However, in the upcoming film, Cassi will be played by Kathryn Newton, who appeared yesterday in the San Diego Comic-Con to help present the film.

The 25-year-old actress has a long career in TV, having appeared in several TV shows such as Big Little Lies, Little Women and The Society.She has also starred in films such as Blockers and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

While there’s no official explanation of why Fuhrman was replaced, it’s believed that her prominence in Hollywood would be beneficial to the MCU. Newton explained that in the film, fans will get to know Cassie and how she’ll become the “person she is supposed to be.”