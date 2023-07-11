Antonela Roccuzzo has been by Lionel Messi’s side through the great times and bad times, often being in the stands watching her famous husband wow millions of people worldwide.

Mother to three lovely children, Roccuzzo has a strong social media presence and also has her own business ventures.

Here are 10 facts about the wife of Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo.

Antonela Roccuzzo Instagram following

Being Lionel Messi’s life partner has more than paid off as Antonela Roccuzzo has 36 million followers on Instagram, more than some of the most famous sports stars on the planet.

Antonela Roccuzzo net worth

Antonela Roccuzzo is reported to have a net worth of $20 million on her own, through her business ventures and personal finances.

Antonela Roccuzzo influencer

Antonela Roccuzzo has worked with various fitness brands and companies, such as Adidas and Stella McCartney.

What did Antonela Roccuzzo study?

Antonela Roccuzzo studied at the National University of Rosario and obtained a bachelor ‘s degree in humanities and social sciences.

How did Antonela Roccuzzo meet Lionel Messi?

The two have known each other since they were children, as early as when Messi was 5 years old. Messi had a boyhood crush on Antonela Roccuzzo until he had to leave at 13 to play for Barcelona’s youth academy.

Antonela Roccuzzo continued her life and eventually dated other men, until 2015 when she reconnected with Messi, and they have been together ever since.

Antonela Roccuzzo’s nickname

Antonela Roccuzzo is known as “La Negra” to her friends and family, while the official translation means “the black one,” in Argentina it is very common for people, especially women who have dark hair be called La Negra or Morocha as a nickname that is intended to be respectful and kind.

When did Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi wed?

The couple finally got married on June 30, 2017, in Rosario, Argentina. There were 260 guests, including Luis Suárez, Neymar, Gerard Piqué and his ex-wife, Shakira.

Other notable guests include: Sergio Aguero, Carles Puyol, Cesc Fabregas, and Samuel Eto.

Antonella Roccuzzo Tattoos

Antonella Roccuzzo has her children’s name on the back of her hands and a matching tattoo of a crown on her arm similar to one Lionel Messi has.

Antonella Roccuzzo’s favorite soccer team?

There is a mystery as to which team Antonela Roccuzzo supports, she is reported to be a Newell’s Old Boys fan and it has been reported that she supports Boca Juniors.

Recently she followed MLS side Inter Miami on Instagram, so it is safe to say she supporters the club her husband plays for.

Antonela Roccuzzo children names?

Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi have three children, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro Messi.