The "Emma" star reportedly tied the knot with her one-year boyfriend Malcolm McRae. Here, check out everything you need to know about him, such as his age, music and movies.

Anya Taylor-Joy reportedly got married: All you need to know about her partner Malcolm McRae

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy has secretly married Malcolm McRae, according to a report from Page Six. The couple tied the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding before the British star got to Australia to film “Furiosa,” the prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” in which she’s set to act opposite Chris Hemsworth.

The couple was first linked in March last year and Taylor-Joy has gushed about McRae in interviews. Talking with British Vogue, the star said that she has “finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well."

Taylor-Joy, 26 and McRae went “red carpet official” when they attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party together and just a few weeks later, they also made an appearance in the premiere of “The Northman.” Here, check out everything you need to know about him.

Malcolm McRae age: How old is he?

Malcom McRae is 27 years old, per multiple reports. According to an Instagram post from Taylor-Joy, they share the same birthday. Meaning he was born on April 16, 1995. He is from Alabama, but moved to Los Angeles.

Malcolm McRae’s movies and TV shows

McRae is an actor and, according to his IMDb page, he won an award “Over All Young Actor” in 2006 when he was 12. His acting credits include Brotherly (2008) and How'dy (2020). His page also states that he is interested in University, as he’s an “academic achiever.”

Malcolm McRae’s band: *more

However, it seems like his real focus is music with his band *more, alongside Kane Richotte. They signed with Warner Records. You can find them on Instagram as @moretheband. The band has been active for more than three years now.