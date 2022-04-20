Actress Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the most coveted young stars. While promoting 'The Northman', she spoke about how her relationship with director Robert Eggers has helped her shape her career.

The 26-year-old actor Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now. She’s recognized for being a versatile artist, appearing in thrillers such as ‘Split’ or ‘Last Night in Soho’, period romances like ‘Emma’ and being the queen of chess in Netflix’s limited series ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ for which she won Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award.

Before that avalanche of projects, she made her first film appearance in Robert Eggers’ directorial debut 'The Witch,' back in 2015. Since then, she has remained close with the director. She recently even admitted asking him to let her be a part of ‘The Lighthouse’, a petition that he refused despite their friendship.

However, the two of them have reunited once again in ‘The Northman’, an epic viking vengeance tale based on the Scandinavian legend of Amleth. Here, she plays Olga, a sorceress. While promoting the film, Taylor-Joy revealed what she has learned working alongside Eggers.

Anya Taylor-Joy says Robert Eggers is her “original film teacher”

During the premiere of ‘The Northman’, Taylor-Joy told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ what she has learned by working with Eggers in two films. “I think what I realized is how much of the way that I behave on set comes from him,” she began.

“That makes a lot of sense but I’m proud that he is my original film teacher. He’s a great person to learn from,” she added. The actress has said that working in ‘The Northman’ was a challenging experience but it was really gratifying.

In an interview with Variety, Taylor-Joy revealed that she doesn’t “complain ever” but there was one day when she was covered in mud up to her knees and it was frozen. “I essentially squeaked out a ‘Please can we roll?’ and Robert was like, ‘Oh, Anya is asking if we can roll, we should roll.’ But we did it, it’s in the movie and it looks great.”

She added: “I don’t usually watch the behind-the-scenes of things that I have done, but in this movie a friend of mine sent them to me and I just have the biggest smile on my face every single time you see me. I just loved it. I loved being pushed in that way.”