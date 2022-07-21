Anya Taylor-Joy is at the top of her game. The actress recently married to her boyfriend, Malcolm McRae, has a lot of work proposals and many big productions to be released. Here we tell you where and how to see her best appearances so far.

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood, not only for her work but also for her warmth and sympathy. Her filmography includes multiple hits and she is already part of several upcoming blockbuster productions. Like Furiosa, the prequel of Mad Max, which she will be starring alongside Chris Hemsworth.

On the other hand, she will also participate in Amsterdam, the new movie with Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Taylor Swift, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro and Zoe Saldana, among others. With the cast it has, it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of the year. But it is not the only project she will be involved in, we will also see her in The Menu with Ralph Fiennes, where she will play Margot.

The 26-year-old American/Argentinian actress will share the stage with Chris Pratt in the new Mario Bross adaptation, which is still untitled. She will be lending her voice to Princess Peach. While for 2023, one of her latest projects, Mad Max: The Wasteland, is expected to arrive on June 23, alongside Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron.

Anya Taylor-Joy: Where and how to watch the best movies of this actress

Split

Though Kevin has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all of the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey, Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him -- as well as everyone around him -- as the walls between his compartments shatter.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Last Night in Soho

An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. However, the glamour is not all it appears to be, and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.

Available on HBO Max.

The VVitch

In 1630 New England, panic and despair envelops a farmer, his wife and their children when youngest son Samuel suddenly vanishes. The family blames Thomasin, the oldest daughter who was watching the boy at the time of his disappearance. With suspicion and paranoia mounting, twin siblings Mercy and Jonas suspect Thomasin of witchcraft, testing the clan's faith, loyalty and love to one another.

Available on FuboTV and Hulu.

Emma.

Following the antics of a young woman, Emma Woodhouse, who lives in Georgian- and Regency-era England and occupies herself with matchmaking - in sometimes misguided, often meddlesome fashion- in the lives of her friends and family.

Available on Freevee.

The New Mutants

Five teenage mutants -- Mirage, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Sunspot and Magik -- undergo treatments at a secret institution that will cure them of their dangerous powers. Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes to share their stories, their memories soon turn into terrifying realities as they start to question why they're being held and who's trying to destroy them.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Northman

Prince Amleth is on the verge of becoming a man when his father is brutally murdered by his uncle, who kidnaps the boy's mother. Two decades later, Amleth is now a Viking who raids Slavic villages. He soon meets a seeress who reminds him of his vow -- save his mother, kill his uncle, avenge his father.

Available on Peacock.

Glass

David Dunn tries to stay one step ahead of the law while delivering vigilante justice on the streets of Philadelphia. His special talents soon put him on a collision course with the Beast -- the psychotic madman who has superhuman strength and 23 distinct personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to an encounter with the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men.

Available on FuboTV.

Thoroughbreds

Childhood friends Lily and Amanda reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. Lily has turned into a polished upper-class teenager who has a fancy boarding school on her transcript and a coveted internship on her resume. Amanda has developed a sharp wit and her own particular attitude but all in the process of becoming a social outcast. Though they initially seem completely at odds, the pair eventually bond and hatch a plan to solve both of their problems.

Available on HBO Max.

Here Are the Young Men

Dublin teenagers Matthew, Rez, and the deranged Kearney, leave school to a social vacuum of drinking and drugs, falling into shocking acts of transgression and spiraling out of control.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Marrowbone

A young man and his younger siblings, who have concealed the death of their mother in order to remain together, are plagued by a sinister presence in their home.

Available on FuboTv and Amazon Prime Video.