Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the most talented newcomers of recent times. She has given us great characters like Thomasin from The Witch, Sandie from Last Night in Soho and Olga in The Northman, among others. Here we tell you how much money she has made so far, thanks to her acting jobs and multiple sponsorships.

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the most recognized, versatile and talented actresses of the last generation. She went from being a rising star to consolidate herself as an international figure. With her unique accent, she has taken on different roles that have catapulted her to success on a non-stop basis, such as when she played Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit.

The daughter of a psychologist and a former banker, the 26-year-old actress was born in the United States but has British and Argentine citizenship as well. This is thanks to the fact that in 1996 her parents were vacationing in Miami just at the time of her birth, on April 16. She has five siblings, four of which are from the previous marriage of Dennis, her father.

She will soon be seen in several big projects, such as David O. Russell's Amsterdam, Scott Frank's Laughter in the Dark, Furiosa with Chris Hemsworth, The Menu with Nicholas Houl and Ralph Fiennes and the new Mario Bross adaptation with Chris Pratt. From 2022 to 2024 she will be busy being part of high-profile productions such as these.

Anya Taylor-Joy's net worth

The actress' net worth is $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Thanks to her media fame, she has worked with luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co, Viktor & Rolf and has served as a global ambassador for Dior's fashion and makeup lines.The brand's red lipstick has become a staple and icon of hers at award ceremonies. In May of this year, Anya purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.3 million.