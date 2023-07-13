Apple TV+: The most watched crime comedy on the platform in the US right now

Tiffany Haddish and other big stars star in one of the most popular series on Apple TV+. The platform premiered the crime comedy last year and has quickly become a trending and current favorite.

The story is not only a comedy, but has scenes full of mystery, action and crime. Since the main characters must solve a murder, which occurred after a high school reunion.

It is a creation of Christopher Miller, who is known for other important productions. One of them is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was starred by Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Mahershala Ali.

The Afterparty is the top crime comedy of choice for Apple TV+ users

The Afterparty debuted on the platform with its first episodes in 2022 and since then it has become one of the most popular among users of AppleTV+, not only for its plot but also for its cast.

Tiffany Haddish plays the main character, Detective Danner. She is accompanied by Zoe Chao, Sam Richardson, John Cho, Alanna Phillips, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Elizabeth Perkins, Poppy Liu, Dave Franco, Zach Woods and more.

“When a high school reunion after-party ends in death, a detective interrogates former classmates one by one, uncovering possible motivations and culminating in the shocking truth”, describes the official synopsis.