Apple TV+: The must-watch Sofia Coppola's drama if you like 'Lost In Translation'

Sofia Coppola has returned with the triumphal debut of “Priscilla” at the 2023 Venice Film Festival. The movie, which portrays the relationship between Priscilla (Cailee Spaeny) and Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi), got a seven-minute standing ovation in its premiere.

Coppola, 52, is known for exploring themes like youth, loneliness, girlhood in her films. Among her celebrated titles, there are her collaborations with Kirsten Dunst, “The Virgin Suicides” (1999) and “Marie Antoniette” (2006).

However, she won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2003 for “Lost In Translation,” starring Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray. If you enjoyed that film, you might also appreciate one of her more recent works, where she collaborates once again with Murray, and it’s available on Apple TV+.

‘On the rocks,’ the dramedy with Bill Murray to watch on AppleTV+

Written and directed by Coppola, “On the Rocks” is a comedy-drama film that tracks the journey of a father and daughter (Bill Murray and Rashida Jones) as they become suspicious of her husband’s (Marlon Wayans) fidelity.

The rest of the cast includes Jessica Henwick, Jenny Slate, Liyanna Muscat, Alexandra and Anna Reimer, Barbara Bain, Juliana Canfield, and Alva Chinn. It premiered in 2020, and it was well-received by critics.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of 87% from 290 reviews. Most of the praise was for Bill Murray’s performance. You can watch it on Apple TV+, which produced the movie alongside A24.