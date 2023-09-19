Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are two beloved actors who have teamed up for this drama series, currently one of the trending series in the United States. According to Just Watch, the series is the fifth most popular of their weekly Top 10.

Aniston, of course, is no stranger to TV, having had her big break as Rachel in “Friends.” However, she also ventured into film, appearing in numerous comedies, romances, and independent dramas. With this series, she has earned critical acclaim, even winning a SAG award for her work as Lead Actress.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon’s foray into TV came after her success in film. While also producing, she has appeared in hit series such as “Big Little Lies” and “Little Fires Everywhere.” However, “The Morning Show” might be her most successful series to date.

‘The Morning Show,’ the trending drama series in the US

“The Morning Show” has returned with its third season, currently airing on Apple TV+, and it has quickly become one of the most popular shows. It follows the culture behind the production of a morning news program, as the title suggests.

The first season dealt with sexual misconduct allegations against one of the co-anchors, while the second season explored the struggles of television after the Covid-19 pandemic. The series is inspired by Brian Stelter’s 2013 book, “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.”

The third season cast also includes Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm, the latter playing a tech billionaire looking to purchase the network. While still airing, Apple TV has already confirmed a fourth season for the series.

‘The Morning Show’: Season 3 Schedule

Episode 1: Wednesday, September 13

Episode 2: Wednesday, September 13

Episode 3: Wednesday, September 20

Episode 4: Wednesday, September 27

Episode 5: Wednesday, October 4

Episode 6: Wednesday, October 11

Episode 7: Wednesday, October 18

Episode 8: Wednesday, October 25

Episode 9: Wednesday, November 1

Episode 10: Wednesday, November 8 (Season Finale)