AppleTV+: The dramatic comedy with Antonia Thomas to watch just hours after its release

Apple TV+ not only has a highly diverse catalog but has also produced original titles that have been among the most successful on television so far. This morning, it premiered one of the most anticipated comedy-drama series.

It is a British series, with the first season consisting of eight episodes and starring actors like Antonia Thomas, who plays the main character, along with Craig Roberts, Luke Fetherston and Rich Fulcher.

The episodes were directed by John Addis, while Steven Burge was the co-creator alongside Natalie Walter. Another figure credited as a co-writer was Bryce Hart. Here, check out the trending title…

Still Up is the new trending series on AppleTV+

Apple‘s streaming platform premiered one of its potential upcoming comedy-drama hits, Still Up, just a few hours ago. The first season will consist of eight episodes, which will be released weekly.

The first three episodes are already available to watch. However, the fourth episode, titled “The Sleep Clinic”, is set to arrive on October 6th. The names of the remaining four installments have not been revealed yet.

The story follows an impulsive and free-spirited aspiring illustrator, whose questions about her daughter’s future begin to keep her awake at night, and at the same time, the talented journalist Danny, anxious about society.

Antonia Thomas, Craig Roberts, Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston, Rich Fulcher, Samantha Spiro, Cathy Murphy, Ivana Basic, Enzo Squillino Jr. and Albert Magashi are the actors who make up most of the cast.