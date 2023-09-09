AppleTV+: The horror series that ranks Top 3 in the US only a day after its premiere

Just one day has passed since the release of this new horror series, which is designed to shake up all those internal fears, and it has already become one of the most-watched on AppleTV+ in the United States.

The North American servers are not the only ones with the show created by Kelly Marcel trending; it also managed to rank third in the worldwide Top 10. The story is based on the novel written by Victor LaValle.

The first season of the series consists of eight episodes, which have been directed by various filmmakers. Jonathan van Tulleken had the most behind-the-scenes involvement, directing four of them.

The Changeling ranked No. 3 on AppleTV+ US

The Changeling premiered just a day ago, and AppleTV+ users from the United States didn’t hesitate to start watching the promising horror series, starring big stars like LaKeith Stanfield, who plays Apollo.

The plot portrays the love story of Apollo and Emma, which is a fairy tale until she mysteriously disappears. Heartbroken, he finds himself on a deadly odyssey through a New York he didn’t know existed.

In addition to the main actor, the cast includes Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Jonelle Gunderson, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, Malcolm Barrett, Elizabeth Whitmere and Emy Coligado.