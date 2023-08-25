AppleTV+ has produced a lot of original content this year, and several of these titles have been highly anticipated by its users, especially those who are fans of science fiction on the platform.

This week, the streaming giant updated its global top 10 and added new series to its catalog. One of them released its second season two days ago and has already become one of the most popular series of the moment.

It’s a creation of Simon Kinberg (The Martian with Matt Damon, Logan with Hugh Jackman and Fantastic Four) and David Weil (Citadel with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, Hunters with Al Pacino and Solos).

Invasion is the most-watched sci-fi series on AppleTV+

Invasion premiered in 2021 and since then, it has become one of the most iconic series on the platform, especially among those that share the same genre. On August 23, its second season was released, and it has quickly become one of the most-watched on AppleTV+.

The story is set on Earth, which is visited by an exotic species that threatens the existence of humanity. The events unfold in real-time through the eyes of five ordinary people who struggle to make sense of the chaos around them.

Sam Neill, Golshifteh Farahani, Shiori Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, Firas Nassar, Shioli Kutsuna, Billy Barratt, Enver Gjokaj and India Brown are some of the actors who make up the main cast.