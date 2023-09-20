AppleTV+: The must-watch docu-series with Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford just hours after its release

AppleTV+ has been adding several major titles to its catalog, and this time it’s the turn of a highly anticipated docu-series. Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford are some of the mega stars who star in it.

Earlier this morning, its first season was added to the streaming giant, and it consists of only four episodes. Each of them is focused on a supermodel and the arrival of a second installment has not been confirmed… yet.

Those chosen to direct the miniseries were Larissa Bills (On Pointe and Intimate Portrait) and Roger Ross Williams (The Apollo and God Loves Uganda). Here, check which is the new trending documentary…

The Super Models, the new AppleTV+ trending documentary

The Super Models is the latest release from AppleTV+ that has captivated more than one fashion enthusiast and fans of the old superstars who left their mark on the industry.

The four episodes of the docu-series follow Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington as they reflect on their careers as models and how they disrupted the fashion scene of the ’90s.