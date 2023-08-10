There are many musicians who have tried (and failed) to pursue an acting career as well. However, if someone managed that transition smoothly, it was Justin Timberlake. Here’s a critically acclaimed drama featuring the actor that you can watch on Apple TV+.

Timberlake is known for his roles in romantic comedies such as “Friends with Benefits” and “Bad Teacher,” as well as dramas like “The Social Network,” “Trouble with the Curve,” and “In Time.” He has also lent his voice to the animated kids’ movie “Trolls.”

In this Apple TV+ movie, he appears alongside Juno Temple, Alisha Wainwright, June Squibb, and Ryder Allen. The movie was released in 2021 and received positive reviews. Learn more about it here.

Palmer, a family drama with Justin Timberlake

“Palmer” follows Eddie Palmer (Timberlake), a former high school football star who returns home after a 12-year prison term. As he strives to rebuild his life, he forms an unlikely bond with Sam, a marginalized boy from a tumultuous household.

The movie was directed by Fisher Stevens (also known for his acting roles in several TV shows like “Succession”) and written by Cheryl Guerreiro (known for works like “Hunting Season” and “Pledge This!”).

While it received positive reviews, especially for Timberlake’s performance, some critics criticize the familiarity of the plot. However, most agree that the film “is elevated by worthy themes,” as reads the critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.