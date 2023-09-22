AppleTV+: The must-watch drama with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Eve Hewson only hours after its release

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Eve Hewson were chosen to star in one of the new releases on Apple TV+, which has made its way into the list of the most interesting recently added titles on the streaming platform.

It’s a musical comedy-drama that was written and directed by John Carney. It was added to the catalog just a few hours ago but promises to be one of the most-watched cinematic productions of the week.

After making its debut at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, several reports claimed that its songs generated a “spontaneous and enthusiastic standing ovation” during its first screening.

Flora and Son is the new musical comedy drama on AppleTV+

Flora and Son arrived on Apple‘s platform just a few hours ago and not only brought together two great actors for the lead roles but also promises to touch a sensitive chord with the families who choose it to spend their time.

The story follows Flora, a single mother who is at odds with her son Max. Trying to find a hobby for Max, she rescues a guitar from a dumpster and discovers that one person’s trash can be a family’s salvation.

Eve Hewson, Orén Kinlan, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Amy Huberman, Jack Reynor, Sophie Vavasseur, Kelly Thornton, Keith McErlean and Aislín McGuckin are some of the actors who have been chosen to perform in the dramatic film.