Brie Larson (Room and Short Term 12) has been one of the most popular actresses in recent years, especially after portraying Captain Marvel in various projects from Marvel Studios. Now, she is the star of one of the most highly anticipated dramatic titles on AppleTV+.

The series premiered on the streaming giant just a day ago and is one of the most intriguing feminist trends in the catalog. This promising production is created by Lee Eisenberg (known for The Office and Bad Teacher) and is based on the book written by Bonnie Garmus.

Sarah Adina Smith directed two of the eight episodes comprising the first season. She is known for her work on Buster’s Mal Heart with Rami Malek and The Midnight Swim with Lindsay Burdge. The rest were directed by Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, the duo known as Bert and Bertie.

Lessons In Chemistry is the new dramatic series to watch on AppleTV+

Lessons In Chemistry is the new miniseries on AppleTV+ that was added to the catalog just a day ago. It’s one of the titles you can’t miss this week, not only because of the number of stars in the cast but also because it’s one of the platform’s most anticipated adaptations.

The story follows chemist Elizabeth Zott, who, after being fired from her job as a laboratory technician, uses her new role hosting a 1960s television cooking show called “Supper at Six” to educate housewives about scientific topics.

Who is in the cast of Lessons In Chemistry?

Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott

Lewis Pullman as Calvin Evans

Aja Naomi King as Harriet Slone

Stephanie Koenig as Fran Frask

Patrick Walker as Wakely

Derek Cecil as Dr. Robert Donatti

Kevin Sussman as Walter