Since Lionel Messi signed a contract with Inter Miami CF, which is managed by David Beckham, he has been generating excitement and happiness among football fans. Now, Apple TV+ has documented his journey in America.

It’s a documentary-style series, which currently has only one season, and it’s not yet known if there will be a new production in the future. The title was one of the most anticipated of the year, especially among the platform’s users.

The project was produced by the streaming platform and is already available to watch, both worldwide and in the United States. Check out which docu-series you can’t miss if you’re a fan of the Argentine player…

Messi Meets America, the new trending docu-series to watch on AppleTV+

Lionel Messi is considered by many as the best soccer player in the world. He is the captain of the Argentine national team and was the most recent player to win the World Cup for his country.

After his departure from Paris Saint-Germain F.C. to join Inter Miami, Apple TV+ began developing a series that provides insight into his time at the club managed by former player David Beckham.

Messi Meets America consists of only one season with four episodes, but at the moment, only the first three are available. The last episode will be added to the catalog during the course of Wednesday, November 1st.

Through archival footage and exclusive interviews, follow him in his next historic chapter: conquering North America and Major League Soccer, and ushering in a new era of the game with his teammates at Inter Miami CF.