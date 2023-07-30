Idris Elba is no stranger when it comes to thrillers, as he is best known for portraying DCI John Luther in the series ‘Luther,’ which ran from 2010 to 2019. For that role, which he reprised for the Netflix’s movie ‘The Fallen Sun,’ he even won the Golden Globe for Best Actor.

He also has starred in several action films such as Bastille Day, The Gunman, The Suicide Squad, Takers, Hobbs & Shaw and many more. So, it’s not surprising that he has been one of the actors rumored to become the next James Bond.

While he has already ruled out the possibility, he recently starred in a new AppleTV+ series that ‘s worth your time if you love action thrillers. So, here, check out more about this show, which is also trending right now.

Hijack, the action thriller that triumphs on AppleTV+

Hijack, according to FlixPatrol, is the number one series on AppleTV+ right now. The series is a seven-part thriller that follows Sam (Elba), a talented business negotiator, must use his skills to agree to a peaceful end to a hijacking of a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London.

The miniseries was created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith. It also stars Neil Maskell, Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Ben Miles, Kaisa Hammarlund, Zora Bishop, Jeremy Ang Jones, Kate Phillips and more. The series received critical acclaim, and it holds a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.