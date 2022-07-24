Aquaman will return to the big screen with its sequel, The Lost Kingdom, to continue the adventures that the fate of the king of the ocean will bring. Marvel has made some changes to the production as time went on. Here we tell you everything you need to know, such as the cast, what it will be about and the possible release date.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will continue the story left by the first installment, where Arthur Curry became the king of the ocean and is accompanied by his beloved Mera, the princess of Xebel and daughter of King Nereus, who was raised by Queen Atlanna and prepared to become queen.

James Wan will return as director, as he did for the first Aquaman. The character debuted in a brief cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and then had a major presence in Justice League. Which triggered the first movie where they show the origins of the mythical king of the ocean and how he came to become what he is today.

Jason Momoa, one of the main actors in the cast, was already very popular thanks to his role in Games of Thrones. His presence and the excellent promotional campaign for the movie made it the highest grossing movie in the DC Extended Universe, surpassing $1 billion in box office. This success led to the actor being paid double for the sequel, so Momoa will be taking $15 million for his participation.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom cast

Jason Momoa will return to play the title character, Arthur Curry, better known as Aquaman. Patrick Wilson will play King Orm / Ocean Master, Nicole Kidman will be Atlanna, Temuera Morrison will be Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren will be King Nereus, Vincent Regan will be Atlan, Randall Park will be Dr. Stephen Shin, Indya Moore will be Karshon, Jani Zhao will be Stingray and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be David Kane / Black Manta.

Pilou Asbæk, Tai Boothe and Katie Margaret Hall will also take part in the DC production, but their roles have not yet been revealed.

Amber Heard starred as Mera in the first Aquaman installment and had already started filming the sequel, but due to her problems in court with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, she has been replaced. After the news came out, fans went wild and started making assumptions and plans as to who would be the ideal actress to replace her. The answer was Emilia Clarke, Momoa's former partner in Games of Thrones, where she played Daenerys Targaryen.

Fans have already made multiple concept designs to show the film's producers how good the 35-year-old actress would look as the new Mera. In addition, one of the points that was emphasized was the great chemistry they showed with Jason during the filming of the series, which would be ideal for the sequel.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom plot

The official plot for the sequel is not yet confirmed but Warner Bros. has released a short synopsis as a teaser. "When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis and the world from irreversible devastation."

According to Epic Stream, there are several options that the plot of the movie could be based on. In the first we could see Aquaman's nemesis, Black Manta, who takes revenge on the protagonist. In DC lore, he is one of the most bloodthirsty villains, fueled by his hatred of the ocean king, whom he blames for the death of his father.

On the other hand, the Seven Kingdoms may also be explored, since in the comics, Atlantis is one of the seven ocean kingdoms. The others are Xebel, a military kingdom, The Trench and The Kingdom of Deserters. In turn, the Trench is the deepest part of the ocean and is located in the Mariana Trench, where it is home to the fiercest creatures of the seven seas.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom release date

The film will be released in theaters on March 17, 2023. It was originally going to be released on December 21 this year but the sequel to Shazam! was already scheduled for release. So Warner Bros rearranged most of the titles it would release.

Production began in early 2021 and principal photography began in July of the same year. This was confirmed by the main character, Jason Momoa, when he arrived in London to start shooting.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom out of the San Diego Comic-Con 2022

The Flash and Aquaman 2 were not part of the DC Comics panels at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. This was because those in charge felt that the releases of these films are too far away for any panel to have a significant impact. Since the Ocean King sequel would come out in March 2023 and the new Flash on June 23, 2023.

The same happened with Blue Beetle, which is scheduled to premiere on August 18, 2023. They therefore decided to present panels of productions closer to home, such as Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and DC League of Super-Pets.