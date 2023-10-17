Archie Renaux is one of the leading faces in the Netflix series Shadow and Bone, which debuted on the platform in 2021 and has since become one of the most acclaimed productions of the year. It is an original production from the platform, and in the series he portrayed the character Malyen Oretsev.

The fiction, based on Leigh Bardugo‘s popular literary saga, has been so successful that it has brought the main actors significant popularity. After the title trended for its second season, it was confirmed that new episodes are on the way, but they still don’t have a scheduled release date.

Building on the strong fan base that the 25-year-old actor gained through his role, he not only secured roles in other projects but is also currently part of the cast for three movies and a thriller-style series, where he will share the screen with Jenna Coleman.

Archie Renaux’s upcoming movies and TV shows

Upgraded – TBA

Archie is just one of the stars in the main cast of the romantic comedy Upgraded. He will be sharing the spotlight with Camila Mendes, who will play the role of Ana, the central character in the story. In addition to the duo, they will be joined by Marisa Tomei, Anthony Head, Lena Olin and others.

The movie directed by Carlson Young, follows Ana, an aspiring art intern who is invited on a last-minute business trip to London by her super-boss. On the plane, she meets the handsome and wealthy William. The screenplay was written by Christine Lenig, Justin Matthews and Luke Spencer Roberts.

The Other Zoey – October 20, 2023

Only a few days remain until the highly anticipated premiere of The Other Zoey, one of Archie’s new projects, where he shares the screen with big stars from romantic comedies and drama. He portrays the character Miles Maclaren, alongside Zach MacLaren and Josephine Langford as Zoey Miller.

The film was directed by Sara Zandieh, with a screenplay written by Matthew Tabak. The story follows Zoey Miller, a super-smart computer nerd who has no interest in romantic love but sees her life take a turn when Zack, the high school football star, suffers amnesia and mistakes Zoey for his girlfriend.

Alien: Romulus – August 16, 2024

Fede Alvarez, a Uruguayan writer and filmmaker, is set to direct the seventh installment of the franchise, which will feature a star-studded cast. So far, the cast includes Archie, Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Aileen Wu and Spike Fearn.

The filming has already been completed, and it appears that the movie is set to make its big screen debut in 2024. The exact plot of the new installment is not yet known, but it has been confirmed that it will take a very different approach from Ridley Scott‘s original film.

The Jetty – TBA

The Jetty is the upcoming BBC drama starring Jenna Coleman and the 25-year-old actor. The series will consist of four episodes, directed by Marialy Rivas and written by Cat Jones. The production is being handled by Firebird Pictures and the rest of the credited cast members so far include Rick Warden and Jean-Pascal Heynemand.

The plot follows Detective Ember Manning as she investigates how a fire at a vacation home is connected to a podcast journalist who is looking into an unsolved missing persons case and an illicit love triangle involving a man in his twenties and two underage girls.