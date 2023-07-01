The 4th of July is not only for celebrating with your loved ones and friends, but it is also a day of commemoration to the history of the United States. It is the ideal time to reflect on independence and the American Revolution.

Many streaming platforms and channels will be playing some of the most iconic films related to veterans and the country’s history. One of the most popular is Top Gun, which is available to stream on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

Although there will be thousands of things to do on Tuesday, many stores and services will be closed, so it is ideal to have everything ready a few days before the festivities and gatherings.

Will banks be open on July 4, 2023?

As expected, many banks will remain closed on Tuesday, July 4. The same is true for the stock market and other services, such as the United States Postal Service and all federal and state offices.

Will schools be open on July 4, 2023?

It’s the perfect time to enjoy some quality family time, especially since schools will be closed for vacations and Independence Day. The same goes for most libraries, which will be closed all day Tuesday.