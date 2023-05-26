The countdown to Memorial Day has begun and celebrations are just around the corner. The holiday takes place annually on the last Monday in May, marking the unofficial start of summer. Many households take advantage of the day off to do the activities they can’t during the work week.

While there are others who prefer to go out and enjoy the beach or even the different parades that will take place in some parts of the country, such as New York or Chicago. There are several other plans that can be carried out, such as donating flowers for the soldiers’ graves or taking a tour of the National Park.

Despite being one of the most anticipated holidays of the year, the commemorative date invites reflection on the sacrifice made by military service members. Many men and women gave their lives in combat, so it is the perfect time to honor those who are not present today.

Will banks remain closed on Memorial Day 2023?

Yes, banks and other essential services will change their usual routine and remain closed during Monday, May 29th. So bankers will be enjoying the celebrations and time with family or friends.

The same will be true for children, as they will not be required to attend school. There will be several stores and services taking the same course, such as Cotsco and government offices, as well as FedEx.