Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” will premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Monday. As there’s some drama surrounding the movie, many fans wonder if Florence Pugh and Harry Styles are walking down the red carpet and more.

After Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut with the coming-of-age comedy “Booksmart” was a critical hit, eighteen studios were behind her second movie “Don’t Worry Darling.” Finally, Warner Bros. got the project and the much-talked-about film will premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. However, all the eyes are on its stars: Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

The behind-the-scenes of the film have become an Internet obsession, especially since Styles and Wilde are in a romantic relationship. There have been rumors about a fallout between Pugh and Wilde, which have been fueled by a leaked clip of the director seemingly asking Shia Labeouf (who was first cast as Pugh’s co-star) to not leave production and alluding to a “wake-up call for Miss Flo.”

Meanwhile, the trio had started promotion with three long-depth interviews and profiles. While Wilde spoke highly of Pugh (calling her the “most exciting young actress working today”), Pugh hasn’t spoken about Wilde and will reportedly skip all the press tour to promote the film outside the Venice Film Festival. But, as it seems, not even there she will be in all the expected activities. Check out the full story.

Venice Film Festival: Florence Pugh won't be at the press conference

“Don’t Worry Darling” is set to premiere on Monday (September 5), according to Variety. Florence Pugh and Harry Styles are set to be on the red carpet for the premiere, however, the “Little Women” actress won’t be at the press conference, set for the same day, as the outlet reported.

Variety reported that festival’s representatives confirmed them her schedule. It’s unclear if Styles won’t be attending, but he’s expected to do so. He was seen arriving at the Festival wearing Gucci clothes, as he’s an ambassador for the brand.

According to previous reports, Pugh is limiting her promotional activities for the film due to her busy schedule, as she is also filming “Dune: Part Two” in Budapest, with Zendaya and Thimoteé Chalamet. The latter is also in Venice promoting “Bones and All.” According toLos Angeles Times, Pugh has done similar things while promoting “Midsommar” as she was shooting “Black Widow.”