Gabby Windey is thriving in Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars alongside her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy. However, the Bachelorette star has responded to rumors of a fallout between her and her fiancé Erich Schwer. Check out what she said.

Gabby Windey is thriving in Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars alongside her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy. However, after Val was diagnosed with Covid-19, she had to dance with Alan Bersten during Halloween Night and she responded to some speculation regarding her relationship with Erich Schwer.

Windey and Schwer got engaged during the finale of Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The couple also appeared during the After Rose Special, in which they addressed some controversy regarding texts from Schwer to an ex-partner and a photo of him doing blackface. Both shared that they were going to work out the issues.

Later, when Windey was cast on Dancing With the Stars, Schwer was seen in the ballroom supporting her. He even was involved in her dance to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love,” with a kiss after the Viennese waltz. However, new comments from Gabby have left fans wondering about their status.

Gabby says she and Eric are supporting each other “from afar”

After her routine on Halloween Night, Windey talked to Fox News about her relationship with Eric, especially as she has been seen without her engagement ring on the ABC series. "I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now," she told Fox News, per People.

"So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar,” she added. The comments didn’t clarify the situation much, especially as Eric showed his support to her on an Instagram story.

The real estate analyst encouraged fans to vote for his fiancée on his Instagram Story, writing, "Vote Team Gabby!! Ten times PPL. She keeps on crushing it." Windey previously said that Erich was supportive of her endeavor, especially after she had a sensual dance with Val.

“We've never been in this arena before, but it was great having Jenna [Johnson, Val’s wife] to come into the rehearsal space and teach me and get to learn from her. And Erich has been so supportive. He kind of understands this is a performance and we have a goal,” she told after Week 5.