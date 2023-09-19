Are Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. dating? Here's what's known so far

Kim Kardashian’s love life has been a hot topic since her breakup with Kanye West. Reports now indicate that the SKIMS founder might have a new partner, as she has been linked with another celebrity: Odell Beckham Jr.

Recently, Kim Kardashian has been involved in several rumors regarding her love life. Earlier this year, it was reported that the model was dating Tom Brady, former NFL player, but nothing was confirmed.

As for Odell Beckham Jr., his relationship with Lauren Wood recently ended. This has sparked rumors of a potential romance between the two celebrities, and here’s all that we know about these speculations so far.

Report: Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are ‘hanging out’

A source told PEOPLE that Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are ‘hanging out.’ Both celebrities recently ended their relationships, and it appears that they are getting to know each other better these days.

Odell Beckham Jr., star wide receiver of the Baltimore Ravens, recently ended his relationship with model girlfriend Lauren Wood. In November 2022, Kim Kardashian got divorced from Kanye West, with whom she shares four kids.

This is the third time that Kardashian is linked to a football player. In 2007, she dated the then-New Orleans Saints star Reggie Bush. Last summer, rumors suggested that she was hanging out with Tom Brady, but it was never confirmed.

What is Kim Kardashian’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian’s net worth is of $1.7 billion as of 2022.