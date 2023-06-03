Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced their engagement in April this year, causing the surprise of many of their fans. The union gave much to talk about, due to the respective ages of the stars, since the actress is only 19 years old.

The couple began their relationship in June 2021, when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were still in place. They first bonded when the iconic singer’s son posted a selfie with Brown on Instagram, claiming she was his best friend.

Now, fans of the two are wondering if the stars finally took the next step and if they have said the “I do”. Here, check if they have already gotten married and if not when it will be.

Have Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot?

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown are getting closer and closer to making their marriage official. Last Friday, June 2, the couple celebrated their engagement party, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

The two shared several photos of the two of them, posing next to a heart-shaped column of balloons that read Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi.

It has not yet been revealed when the big wedding will take place, but it is estimated that the moment is getting closer and before the end of the year, the bride and groom will be husband and wife.