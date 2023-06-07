Tennis has seen its fair share of iconic couples, such as Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi, Mirka and Roger Federer, or the recently-married Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils. Now, it seems like there’s a new couple on tour with Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas fueling dating rumors.

Badosa, 25, has been one of the rising talents on the WTA Tour in the past three years. The Spanish player has been ranked as high as World No. 2 in singles (April 2022), and has won three titles, including Indian Wells in 2021.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas, whose highest ranking has been World No. 3, has also won nine ATP titles, including two Masters 1000 (Canadian Open and Cincinnati). He has also been runner-up at the French Open and Australian Open. So, are these two talented athletes dating?

What’s happening between Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas?

The rumors the two stars were dating started when an eagle-eyed fan spotted Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas had each updated their profile pictures on Spotify with never-before-seen-selfies with one another.

Both of them responded jokingly to the rumors with a pair of tweets. “Waiting for the Spotify bonus after that,” the Spaniard wrote, tagging Spotify Spain with an emoji of a heart and shrugging shoulders.

To that, Tsitsipas commented “Ok, so we’re going regional on this?” and tagged Spotify Greece, with a rolling eyes emoji. Apart from that, Badosa was seen in the Greek’s player box earlier in the tournament during his fourth-round match against Sebastian Ofner on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Of course, they could be just friends. Just as recently as May 11, Badosa slammed Hola magazine for publishing an article of her alleged break up with boyfriend model Juan Betancourt.

“The information is the other way around and completely false,” she wrote in an Instagram story in response to the article. However, she didn’t clarify her statement. Also, the two of them, according to Sportskeeda, stopped following each other on social media and Betancourt hasn’t been in her box since the Madrid Open.